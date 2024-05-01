Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Trading 10.7% Higher

Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM – Get Free Report) traded up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 9.39 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 8.86 ($0.11). 3,773,343 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 119% from the average session volume of 1,723,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8 ($0.10).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 22 ($0.28) price target on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

The stock has a market cap of £72.10 million, a P/E ratio of -206.53 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 9.17.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

