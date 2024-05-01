Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Trading 10.7% Higher

Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM – Get Free Report) traded up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 9.39 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 8.86 ($0.11). 3,773,343 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 119% from the average session volume of 1,723,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8 ($0.10).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 22 ($0.28) price target on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Hummingbird Resources
Hummingbird Resources Price Performance
About Hummingbird Resources
Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hummingbird Resources
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.