JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $105.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.06% from the company’s current price.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.71.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 15.1 %

SWKS traded down $16.12 on Wednesday, hitting $90.47. 4,155,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,327,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 5.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.21 and its 200-day moving average is $101.99. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $115.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Skyworks Solutions

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 790.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.