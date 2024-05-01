Qtum (QTUM) Price Hits $3.45

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. In the last week, Qtum has traded down 15.6% against the dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for $3.45 or 0.00006029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $361.08 million and approximately $53.84 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,900.78 or 0.05074031 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00056219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00010468 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00022156 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00011916 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00014290 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003393 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

