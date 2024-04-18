Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Position Reduced by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,279,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,100 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $119,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 82,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 72,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 171,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,981,000 after purchasing an additional 18,404 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $11,410,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $16,374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,454,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,782,826.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,765,401.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $16,374,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,454,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,782,826.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,426,000 shares of company stock worth $158,226,960. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.25.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

APO traded up $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $108.26. The company had a trading volume of 438,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,976. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.22 and a 200-day moving average of $98.22. The company has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $57.50 and a one year high of $117.15.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.27 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 20.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

