iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 476,763 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 238% from the previous session’s volume of 141,234 shares.The stock last traded at $74.49 and had previously closed at $74.12.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.46. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $229,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

