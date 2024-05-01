TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 132.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TransMedics Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX traded up $22.87 on Wednesday, hitting $117.00. The stock had a trading volume of 966,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,850. TransMedics Group has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $120.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a current ratio of 9.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.95 and a beta of 1.99.

TMDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

In other TransMedics Group news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $1,281,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,258.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TransMedics Group news, Director Edward M. Basile sold 7,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total transaction of $618,221.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,273. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $1,281,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,258.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,078 shares of company stock worth $9,972,971. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

