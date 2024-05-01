Savant Capital LLC Has $13.29 Million Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,941 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $13,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,769 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,463 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth about $441,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 88,603 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,267,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

DexCom Stock Up 1.3 %

DexCom stock opened at $127.39 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, EVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 1,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total transaction of $274,241.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,839,974.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 1,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total transaction of $274,241.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,839,974.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total transaction of $10,803,093.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,479,027.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,375 shares of company stock valued at $25,530,859 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

