AerCap (NYSE:AER) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.200-9.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 9.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AerCap also updated its FY24 guidance to ~$9.20 EPS.

NYSE:AER traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.07. 216,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,013. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.43 and a 200 day moving average of $75.20. AerCap has a twelve month low of $53.42 and a twelve month high of $88.54. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.67. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AerCap will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AER. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on AerCap from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.71.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

