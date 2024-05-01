AerCap (NYSE:AER) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.200-9.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 9.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AerCap also updated its FY24 guidance to ~$9.20 EPS.
AerCap Stock Up 3.1 %
NYSE:AER traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.07. 216,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,013. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.43 and a 200 day moving average of $75.20. AerCap has a twelve month low of $53.42 and a twelve month high of $88.54. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.
AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.67. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AerCap will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AerCap
AerCap Company Profile
AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AerCap
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 5 Aerospace & Defense Stocks Ready for Liftoff
Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.