Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Announces Earnings Results

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13, reports. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $246.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.25 million.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:BVN traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,435. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $17.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average of $13.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 247.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a $0.0726 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Institutional Trading of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 18.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,065,440 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $509,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912,454 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 2.7% during the third quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 13,759,968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $117,235,000 after buying an additional 360,516 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 9.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,193,046 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,885,000 after buying an additional 1,083,419 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,312,339 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $53,781,000 after buying an additional 136,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 990.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,539,485 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $81,430,000 after buying an additional 5,031,505 shares during the last quarter.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

