NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Up 0.2%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) was up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.68 and last traded at $4.50. Approximately 20,593,813 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 54,996,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NIO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NIO in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NIO from $5.00 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on NIO from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on NIO in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.47.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIO by 272.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

