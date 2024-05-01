Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Buys 738 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 32,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

BATS MTUM opened at $177.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.37. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

