ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.45

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.45 and last traded at $17.32, with a volume of 247131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Friday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

ALX Oncology Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.42.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ALX Oncology

In related news, insider Jaume Pons sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,579,711. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jaume Pons sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,579,711. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jason Lettmann bought 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $49,764.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,022.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 50.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALX Oncology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ALX Oncology during the third quarter worth $48,000. Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new position in ALX Oncology during the third quarter worth $66,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in ALX Oncology by 445.6% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ALX Oncology during the third quarter worth $96,000. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Articles

