Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.050-1.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.600-3.750 EPS.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE JCI traded down $3.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.24. 1,866,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,487,515. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm's revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

JCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Melius Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.50.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

