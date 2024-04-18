CapWealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,635 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

CapWealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,635 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Campbell Soup worth $11,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

Campbell Soup Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CPB traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.55. The stock had a trading volume of 587,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,128. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.24. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $37.94 and a twelve month high of $55.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.33.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

