Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Up to $4.09

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.09, but opened at $4.30. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 1,044 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.95.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 1.33%.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

