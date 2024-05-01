Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.57% from the company’s current price.

AMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Melius upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.35.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 6.9 %

NASDAQ AMD traded down $10.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.53. 27,007,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,677,898. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $81.02 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $238.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.64.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 341,143 shares of company stock worth $62,580,844. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $3,426,529,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 813.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,647,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $685,089,000 after buying an additional 4,138,612 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 15,896.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,737,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $550,935,000 after buying an additional 3,714,069 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 176.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,668,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $688,190,000 after buying an additional 2,982,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,675,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,079,674,000 after buying an additional 2,553,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

