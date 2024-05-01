Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.19% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROV traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.01. The company has a market capitalization of $89.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.40.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $9.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Provident Financial will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Provident Financial stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.37% of Provident Financial worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

