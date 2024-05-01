Targa Resources (TRGP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) will announce its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.26). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.50 billion. On average, analysts expect Targa Resources to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TRGP opened at $114.04 on Wednesday. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $67.36 and a fifty-two week high of $117.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.45. The company has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.55.

In related news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,141,506. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,141,506. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer R. Kneale sold 26,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $2,537,298.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 227,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,165,269.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,966 shares of company stock worth $7,987,215. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

