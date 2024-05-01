Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Short Interest Update

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,140,000 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the March 31st total of 3,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Annexon

In other news, CEO Douglas Love sold 5,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $32,032.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,510.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 8,940 shares of company stock worth $49,514 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Annexon alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annexon

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in Annexon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,780,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Annexon by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 8,061,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,600,000 after buying an additional 2,359,793 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annexon during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,306,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Annexon by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 898,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 224,156 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Annexon during the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000.

Annexon Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANNX opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average is $4.22. Annexon has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. Equities research analysts anticipate that Annexon will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Annexon from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Annexon from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Annexon from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ANNX

Annexon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.