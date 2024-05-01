Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Down 2.6%

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.70 and last traded at $4.81. Approximately 1,584,388 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 7,529,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Monday, April 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.21.

Coeur Mining Trading Down 7.9 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Coeur Mining last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $262.10 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,864,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,929 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,153,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 274,878 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 95.9% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,246,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017,119 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 247,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,457,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,832,000 after buying an additional 1,702,840 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining, Inc. explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

