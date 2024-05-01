CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Stock Price Down 43.8%

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC – Get Free Report) traded down 43.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05. 3,285,657 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,006% from the average session volume of 296,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

CloudMD Software & Services Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.09. The company has a market cap of C$12.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 0.97.

CloudMD Software & Services Company Profile

CloudMD Software & Services Inc offers healthcare services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments: Digital Health Solutions and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health, virtual medical care, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, employee and family assistance program, and absence management and occupational health.

Featured Articles

