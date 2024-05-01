Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $86.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FTNT. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Fortinet from $52.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.19.

Fortinet Price Performance

FTNT traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $63.77. 921,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,688,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.83.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $1,691,751.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,625,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,825,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $1,691,751.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,625,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,825,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,139 shares of company stock worth $8,977,876. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 7.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 129,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 28.3% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 26.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,717 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,421 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,034,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Articles

