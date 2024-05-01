Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Short Interest Down 14.1% in April

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,200 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the March 31st total of 172,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,828,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Renesas Electronics Stock Performance

RNECY stock opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average is $8.31. Renesas Electronics has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $10.25.

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter.

Renesas Electronics Dividend Announcement

About Renesas Electronics

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.0923 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th.

Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments. It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators with frequency translation, and crystal oscillator, and VersaClock programmable clocks.

