NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Research Coverage Started at Craig Hallum

Research analysts at Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 84.40% from the stock’s previous close.

NEO has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ NEO traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $14.10. The company had a trading volume of 64,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,243. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a current ratio of 6.20. NeoGenomics has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $21.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average is $15.97.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $155.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.90 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 2,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $38,701.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 34,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,595.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeoGenomics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 107,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 7,663 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,926,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,535,000 after purchasing an additional 897,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.