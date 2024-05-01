Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Piper Sandler

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.10% from the stock’s current price.

NARI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Inari Medical from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Inari Medical from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.86.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

Inari Medical stock traded up $6.87 on Wednesday, reaching $44.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,231,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,431. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,492.67 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.96. Inari Medical has a twelve month low of $36.73 and a twelve month high of $71.85.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.82 million. Inari Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. Inari Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inari Medical will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Inari Medical

In related news, Director William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $1,645,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,003,296 shares in the company, valued at $41,265,564.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Inari Medical news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $245,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,294 shares in the company, valued at $7,425,802.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $1,645,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,003,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,265,564.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,451 shares of company stock worth $1,949,000. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inari Medical

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NARI. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 54.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 139.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

Featured Stories

