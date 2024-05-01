PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Trading Down 2.8%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.84 and last traded at $4.84. Approximately 109,781 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,490,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.98.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

PureCycle Technologies Trading Down 5.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.60.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts predict that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Fernando Musa bought 18,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $99,934.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,534.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,774,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its position in PureCycle Technologies by 21.0% during the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 6,782,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,570 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,117,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after acquiring an additional 313,928 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 992,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 39,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners lifted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 877,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 255,019 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

