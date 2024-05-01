Piper Sandler Cuts Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Price Target to $17.00

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.04% from the stock’s current price.
Columbia Financial Price Performance
CLBK traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.59. 26,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,694. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.32. Columbia Financial has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $20.46. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Financial
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLBK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Columbia Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,452,000 after buying an additional 56,155 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Columbia Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Columbia Financial
Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, interest-earning checking products and municipal, savings and club deposits, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
