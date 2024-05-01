Piper Sandler Cuts Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Price Target to $17.00

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.04% from the stock’s current price.

CLBK traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.59. 26,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,694. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.32. Columbia Financial has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $20.46. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLBK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Columbia Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,452,000 after buying an additional 56,155 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Columbia Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, interest-earning checking products and municipal, savings and club deposits, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

