Advanced Micro Devices’ (AMD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $250.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 57.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.79.

AMD stock opened at $158.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $255.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 304.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.64. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $81.02 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.59.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 341,143 shares of company stock worth $62,580,844. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

