CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,500 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the March 31st total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CRA International Price Performance

CRAI opened at $145.09 on Wednesday. CRA International has a fifty-two week low of $81.29 and a fifty-two week high of $153.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.46 and a 200-day moving average of $113.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Get CRA International alerts:

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.53. CRA International had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $161.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.51 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CRA International will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRA International Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

In other CRA International news, Director Thomas Aiken Avery sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.05, for a total value of $138,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,140,327.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Thomas Aiken Avery sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.05, for a total transaction of $138,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,140,327.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,039,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,280 shares in the company, valued at $23,611,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,085 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRAI. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRA International by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRA International by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRA International by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in CRA International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in CRA International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 18,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

View Our Latest Research Report on CRAI

About CRA International

(Get Free Report)

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.