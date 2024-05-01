Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) to Post FY2028 Earnings of $20.16 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2028 EPS estimates for Precision Drilling in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $20.16 for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is $8.62 per share.

PD has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore lowered their target price on Precision Drilling from C$142.00 to C$139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler Companies lowered their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$107.00 to C$100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$127.09.

Shares of PD stock opened at C$96.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.92. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of C$56.42 and a 1-year high of C$104.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$90.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$82.44.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.73 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$527.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$539.50 million. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 14.93%.

In other news, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 1,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.23, for a total value of C$109,711.49. In other news, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 7,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.23, for a total transaction of C$496,346.48. Also, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 1,763 shares of Precision Drilling stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.23, for a total transaction of C$109,711.49. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,373 shares of company stock worth $1,329,227. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

