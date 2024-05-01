Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 319,496 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the previous session’s volume of 155,896 shares.The stock last traded at $6.03 and had previously closed at $6.00.

Global Business Travel Group Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Get Global Business Travel Group alerts:

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $549.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.21 million. Global Business Travel Group had a negative return on equity of 4.81% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Business Travel Group, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Business Travel Group

Global Business Travel Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBTG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,197 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. Ballast Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,259,000. Dendur Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 2,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,475,000 after purchasing an additional 410,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carronade Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carronade Capital Management LP now owns 3,473,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,105,000 after purchasing an additional 176,404 shares during the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers, such as airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Business Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Business Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.