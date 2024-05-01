Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 319,496 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the previous session’s volume of 155,896 shares.The stock last traded at $6.03 and had previously closed at $6.00.
Global Business Travel Group Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.
Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $549.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.21 million. Global Business Travel Group had a negative return on equity of 4.81% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Business Travel Group, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Business Travel Group
Global Business Travel Group Company Profile
Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers, such as airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Global Business Travel Group
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 5 Aerospace & Defense Stocks Ready for Liftoff
Receive News & Ratings for Global Business Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Business Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.