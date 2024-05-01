Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) Short Interest Up 10.2% in April

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the March 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Desert Mountain Energy Price Performance
Shares of DMEHF stock traded down 0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting 0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 9,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,419. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.23. Desert Mountain Energy has a 12-month low of 0.17 and a 12-month high of 1.17.
Desert Mountain Energy Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Desert Mountain Energy
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Desert Mountain Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desert Mountain Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.