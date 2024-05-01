WeBuy Price Tops $0.0642 on Top Exchanges (WE)

WeBuy (WE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 1st. WeBuy has a total market cap of $35.44 million and approximately $220,826.03 worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WeBuy has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar. One WeBuy token can currently be bought for $0.0642 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WeBuy Profile

WeBuy was first traded on February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 551,749,981 tokens. The official website for WeBuy is webuynft.xyz. The official message board for WeBuy is medium.com/@werentnft. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @werentofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WeBuy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs.”

