EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,800 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the March 31st total of 204,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 220.8 days.

EQB Stock Down 1.3 %

EQGPF traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 891. EQB has a twelve month low of $47.88 and a twelve month high of $71.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.35.

About EQB

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

