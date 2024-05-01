Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Increased to $220.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $210.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.67.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $175.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com has a one year low of $101.15 and a one year high of $189.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,150,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total transaction of $3,433,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,131 shares in the company, valued at $87,397,128.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,150,723.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,889,146 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 54.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

