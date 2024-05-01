Short Interest in Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Increases By 6.2%

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,182,200 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the March 31st total of 1,113,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11,822.0 days.
Flight Centre Travel Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FGETF remained flat at $13.51 during trading on Wednesday. Flight Centre Travel Group has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $13.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.96.
Flight Centre Travel Group Company Profile
