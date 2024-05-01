VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT) Stock Price Up 9.5%

VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 9.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 189,450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 101,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

VentriPoint Diagnostics Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.61. The stock has a market cap of C$34.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.24.

About VentriPoint Diagnostics

Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease worldwide. The company offers Ventripoint Medical System (VMS), a medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient's heart chambers; VMS+ software for use in creating three-dimensional model that generates accurate heart volumetric measurements.

