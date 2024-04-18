Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Stock Position Lifted by Arista Wealth Management LLC

Arista Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,058,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,042 shares during the period. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF makes up about 11.3% of Arista Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Arista Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.82% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $30,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFSV. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 4,409.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000.

Shares of DFSV stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,726. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.82 and a 200 day moving average of $27.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $30.22.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

