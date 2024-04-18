Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Stock Position Lifted by Arista Wealth Management LLC

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2024

Arista Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSVFree Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,058,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,042 shares during the period. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF makes up about 11.3% of Arista Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Arista Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.82% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $30,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFSV. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 4,409.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DFSV stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,726. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.82 and a 200 day moving average of $27.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $30.22.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.