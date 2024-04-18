Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Sells 48 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,254,116,000 after purchasing an additional 207,099,787 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,247,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,674,000 after purchasing an additional 65,321 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,872,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,624 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,281,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,731,000 after acquiring an additional 26,879 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,026,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,992,000 after acquiring an additional 6,783 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VOT stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $222.48. 27,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,102. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $229.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.74. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $179.43 and a 52 week high of $236.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

