Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.43, Yahoo Finance reports. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $355.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.15 million.

Merchants Bancorp Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of MBIN stock opened at $40.33 on Wednesday. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $48.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

