Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.

Park-Ohio has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. Park-Ohio has a dividend payout ratio of 12.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Park-Ohio to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.5%.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Park-Ohio Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PKOH opened at $25.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.23. Park-Ohio has a 12-month low of $12.34 and a 12-month high of $28.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Park-Ohio ( NASDAQ:PKOH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $417.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.00 million. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Park-Ohio will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Park-Ohio

Insider Buying and Selling at Park-Ohio

In related news, Director James W. Wert sold 1,000 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $27,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,813.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Park-Ohio news, Director James W. Wert sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $38,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James W. Wert sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $27,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,813.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $91,990 in the last quarter. 33.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Park-Ohio

(Get Free Report)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.