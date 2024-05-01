Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Issues Earnings Results

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $835.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.04 million. Woodward had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Woodward updated its FY24 guidance to $5.70-6.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.700-6.000 EPS.

Woodward Stock Performance

Woodward stock opened at $162.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36. Woodward has a 1-year low of $95.60 and a 1-year high of $169.99.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.48%.

Insider Transactions at Woodward

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total value of $208,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,934.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total value of $208,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,934.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 38,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.98, for a total transaction of $5,494,626.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,049.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,242,916 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WWD. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Woodward from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Woodward has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.89.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

