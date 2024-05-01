Boeing (NYSE:BA) Trading 2.9% Higher

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $172.32 and last traded at $172.08. 2,181,518 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 9,656,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.41.

Get Boeing alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Boeing

Boeing Trading Up 0.9 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.38.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,501,954 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,642,519,000 after purchasing an additional 892,446 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Boeing by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,400,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,964 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Boeing by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,560,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,850 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Boeing by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,602,880,000 after purchasing an additional 91,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Boeing by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,003,262 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,150,000 after purchasing an additional 52,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.