Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.68-0.76 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $352-360 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $363.93 million. Kforce also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.680-0.760 EPS.

KFRC stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $62.10. 1,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,120. Kforce has a twelve month low of $50.89 and a twelve month high of $74.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $351.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.92 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 35.83%. Kforce’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kforce will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Kforce’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

Several brokerages have commented on KFRC. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Kforce from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Kforce from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kforce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kforce currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

