Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.32), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $415.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.90 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 2.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.52 EPS.

Daqo New Energy stock opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. Daqo New Energy has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $48.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average is $23.84.

DQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.93.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

