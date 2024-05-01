Medifast (NYSE:MED) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.05-0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $150-170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $178.50 million. Medifast also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.050-0.400 EPS.

Medifast Price Performance

Shares of Medifast stock opened at $27.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $301.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.80 and its 200 day moving average is $54.13. Medifast has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $109.52.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $174.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.90 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 37.47% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Medifast will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MED. TheStreet lowered Medifast from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Medifast from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medifast news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 4,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $159,850.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,040.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, puffs, cereal, crunchers, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, OPTAVIA ACTIVE, and Optimal Health brand names.

