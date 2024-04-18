Curran Financial Partners LLC Makes New $4.19 Million Investment in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,188,000. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,607,000 after purchasing an additional 230,445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,984,000 after buying an additional 11,308 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,512,000 after buying an additional 239,479 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 313,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,776,000 after buying an additional 14,870 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,502,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCR traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $298.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,667. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.58. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $243.64 and a 12-month high of $319.44.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

