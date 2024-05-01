UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the bank on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

UMB Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 31 consecutive years. UMB Financial has a payout ratio of 20.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect UMB Financial to earn $7.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.

UMBF opened at $79.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.82 and its 200-day moving average is $77.95. UMB Financial has a 52-week low of $50.68 and a 52-week high of $87.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $370.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.69 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that UMB Financial will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UMBF. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $87.50 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

In other UMB Financial news, insider Abigail M. Wendel sold 1,182 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $95,387.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,011.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,440 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total value of $124,689.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,762,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,649,857.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Abigail M. Wendel sold 1,182 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $95,387.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,011.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,661 over the last 90 days. 8.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

