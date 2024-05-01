Singapore Exchange Limited (SPXCY) to Issue Dividend of $0.89 on May 28th

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.8867 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd.
Singapore Exchange Price Performance
OTCMKTS SPXCY opened at $102.09 on Wednesday. Singapore Exchange has a 1-year low of $98.07 and a 1-year high of $112.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.51 and a 200-day moving average of $105.63.
Singapore Exchange Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Singapore Exchange
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- 5 Aerospace & Defense Stocks Ready for Liftoff
Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.