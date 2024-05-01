One Day In July LLC Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

One Day In July LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,145,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 121,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,401,000 after acquiring an additional 8,656 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 358,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,720,000 after acquiring an additional 212,012 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.37. 716,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,759,176. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $77.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.63.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2479 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

